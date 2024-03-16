[WATCH] Bloodline member gets scared by WWE personality on SmackDown

On WWE SmackDown tonight, Bloodline member and WWE veteran, Paul Heyman, was given a scare by Kayla Braxton.

During a backstage segment, Heyman was seen arriving in the arena with Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Braxton initially approached Heyman for an interview which led to Jimmy Uso accepting his brother Jey's challenge for WrestleMania 40. Heyman and Sikoa slowly walked off and allowed Jimmy to do the talking.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, Jey challenged his brother, and former tag team partner, to a singles match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. Jimmy previously cost Jey the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, tag team title, and Intercontinental Championship.

Paul seemed scared on seeing Braxton walk up to him while he walked in, his mind seemingly elsewhere as Solo and he entered the arena.

In reaction to Braxton's brief moment with Heyman, the former took to Twitter/X to send a three-word message.

"Hey Paul… Boo!" wrote Braxton.

The Bloodline will have a busy week during the WrestleMania 40 weekend. Paul Heyman will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. Meanwhile, Jimmy Uso will be in action against former Bloodline member Jey Uso.

The Rock and Roman Reigns are confirmed to be teaming up on Night One before The Tribal Chief defends the WWE Championship on Night Two.

