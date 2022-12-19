[WATCH] Bloodline member makes fun of Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo

Cody Rhodes likely won't be thrilled with a recent clip of Jey Uso that's going viral on Wrestling Twitter.

Rhodes received massive backlash two years ago when he got a giant neck tattoo. Many fans have still not gotten over the ink, and it seems like WWE Superstar Jey Uso also shares the sentiment.

WWE Mena recently shared a video in which several superstars gave "thumbs up" and "thumbs down" to pictures of their co-workers. When an image of Cody Rhodes popped up, Jimmy Uso gave it a thumbs up, while Jey gave it a thumbs down. He laughed while displaying the thumbs-down sign and mentioned the reason behind it: Cody's neck tattoo. Check out the video below:

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Jey Uso frying Cody Rhodes for the neck tattoo Jey Uso frying Cody Rhodes for the neck tattoo 😂https://t.co/AAAMCYfnza

How did fans react to Jey Uso making fun of Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo?

Fans on Twitter had a blast over Jey Uso poking fun at Cody's neck tattoo. Check out some of the reactions that the clip received:

nobody🦇🤡 @moreno99tm @TheEnemiesPE3 The usos / new day might be the most naturally funny people on the roster @TheEnemiesPE3 The usos / new day might be the most naturally funny people on the roster 😂

At AEW Revolution 2020, Rhodes made his grand entrance, and fans immediately noticed his new neck tattoo. Brandi Rhodes later told the media that she wasn't a fan of the ink.

Rhodes made his big return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year. He defeated Seth Rollins in his return match and went on to have a full-fledged feud with him. The American Nightmare later revealed Vince McMahon's reaction to his neck tattoo:

“Vince [McMahon] hasn’t said anything [negative] about the tattoo. I’ve been waiting for some of these guys who knew me back in the day to say something, specifically Bruce [Prichard] and Michael Hayes. Even Randy [Orton] hasn’t said anything, and that was a shock to me because I wasn’t a tattoo guy and he was covered."

Cody then defended the body ink and called it an extension of him:

“But it’s a good thing to have. Temporary tattoos are going to be released by WWE Shop, and people now see it as an extension of me. That’s what it is. When I was here before, everyone tried to tell me who I was. That wasn’t a bad thing — I was searching, too." [H/T SI]

Rhodes' tattoo is likely to stay, and he's bound to receive backlash and criticism from some for the same in the future. It would be interesting to see if Rhodes mentions Jey's comments about his body ink when he eventually feuds with Roman Reigns on WWE TV.

What are your honest thoughts on Cody Rhodes' neck tattoo? Sound off in the comments section below.

