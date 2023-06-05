WATCH: Bloodline members compete in a match less than two days after faction almost crumbled on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown almost saw the collapse of The Bloodline as a faction, when Roman Reigns confronted Jimmy Uso finally after Night of Champions. Today, Jimmy and Jey Uso have competed less than two days after the faction almost collapsed.

Jimmy Uso betrayed Reigns at Night of Champions, costing him the tag titles against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn. This week on SmackDown, there was a confrontation where everyone appeared to take Jimmy's side, including Solo Sikoa. Jimmy told Reigns that he had treated them badly and that things needed to change.

It appeared that Reigns agreed and hugged him while emotional, but it was leading to a betrayal again. Reigns turned away from him and Solo Sikoa hit him with the Samoan Spike from the back. While Jimmy Uso is not officially out of the Bloodline, things don't look too good for him. Jey sat in the ring cradling his brother, while Reigns told Heyman that he knew that Jey would also fall in line.

Now, less than two days removed from these events, Jimmy and Jey Uso competed against The Brawling Brutes. Thankfully for them, they got a big win, with them hitting Butch with the Double Superkick followed by the 1D to pick up the win.

Jimmy Uso got the pinfall. Things seem to be okay with the two brothers for now at least, although there was some tension. Now, fans will have to wait until the next SmackDown to see how all of this plays out.

Dutch Mantell had a lot of praise for the Bloodline segment on SmackDown

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also had praise for The Bloodline. On the latest episode of Smack Talk, Mantell commended Triple H's team for being extremely patient with The Bloodline saga.

"Very, very good segment. Paul Heyman had very little to say because there was nothing for him to say anyway. Had he said anything, it would not have helped it. But I applaud WWE on taking the slow, by-the-numbers, adding just a little bit of the story, and [doing] a good job. Great job!"

The faction certainly have everyone's attention at the moment.

Do you think Jey Uso will turn his back on his brother? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

