Photo: Jey Uso makes face after fans start chanting about another Bloodline member at WWE event

Bloodline member Jey Uso was present at WWE Manchester this weekend for a big match. The Usos faced off against The Brawling Brutes, with Jimmy and Jey teaming up after the rather unfortunate ending to WWE SmackDown this week.

WWE SmackDown saw what looked like The Bloodline on the verge of utter collapse. After Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions and hit him with a superkick, fans were waiting with bated breath to see what would be next for them when SmackDown came along.

As expected, things were very tense on the blue brand. The Usos confronted Reigns, with Jimmy shoving The Tribal Chief at one point. He begged the champion to see reason, see the fact that they were brothers, and how that was what mattered the most. He brought up that Reigns had not treated any of them well as The Tribal Chief.

It ended after Reigns ordered Solo Sikoa, who had pretended to side with The Usos, to hit Jimmy. With Jimmy taken out, Jey was left cradling his brother while Reigns left the ring, telling Paul Heyman that Jey would eventually fall in line.

Now, at a WWE event in Manchester this weekend, Jey Uso was photographed. There were a lot of "Let's go Jimmy" chants during their match against The Brawling Brutes, according to Steve Fall, who was present at the event. Jey apparently didn't like the chants for his brother and made a face - something which may be understandable after the recent events.

It remains to be seen what's next for Jimmy Uso and if he will remain a member of The Bloodline following the events on SmackDown.

How do you see the conflict within The Bloodline playing out?

