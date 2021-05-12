WATCH: Bobby Fish returns on WWE NXT

Bobby Fish made his way back to WWE NXT this week to save his former tag team partner, Kyle O'Reilly from Pete Dunne and Oney Lorcan.

Following O'Reilly's match with Lorcan, he was attacked by the former NXT Tag Team Champion and Dunne. Much to the surprise of those in the Capitol Wrestling Center, Bobby Fish made his unadvertised return and helped O'Reilly thwart the assault, sending both heels retreating out of the ring.

There was a staredown between the former tag team partners, with Kyle O'Reilly telling Bobby Fish that it was good to see him back. However, Kyle said he's doing his own thing at the moment.

Fish acknowledged that and told O'Reilly that he had his own scores to settle and would see O'Reilly later. This was a nice surprise as no one knew when Fish would be returning to the black and gold brand after being out since last year.

Bobby Fish has unfinished business in WWE NXT

The WWE Universe hadn't seen Bobby Fish since NXT TakeOver: WarGames when he injured his arm in a match that ended up requiring surgery.

Fish suffered the setback at the hands of Pete Dunne and Co, so seeing him return to not only save O'Reilly but get his shots in on The Bruiserweight makes complete sense. If WWE NXT is planning Fish vs Dunne in the future, we doubt anyone will complain.

But it's also possible that Fish could be back to settle the score with former Undisputed Era leader Adam Cole, who split up the faction while the former Tag Team Champion sat on the sidelines injured.

Whatever direction NXT decides to go, it's nice to have Fish back in the fold.

Who will Bobby Fish target first? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section.