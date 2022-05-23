Watch: Bobby Lashley spears opponent through table at WWE Live Event

Bobby Lashley might be on the path to taking revenge on Omos for the loss he suffered at WrestleMania Backlash. At a recent WWE Live Event, he destroyed The Colossus.

The former WWE Champion defeated Omos at WrestleMania 38, but unfortunately, their feud was not over. On the RAW after WrestleMania, he was betrayed by MVP — his manager — who then sided with Omos.

MVP felt slighted by Lashley not needing him at The Show of Shows and helped Omos gain a measure of revenge on his former client. Since then, the Nigerian has defeated Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash but lost in a steel cage match on the latest episode of RAW.

At the Fort Wayne WWE Live Event, Bobby Lashley defeated Omos in a match and also put him through a table. In footage filmed by a fan, the giant appeared ready to powerslam Lashley through a table after setting it up. However, the former WWE Champion escaped from his grasp and then hit him with a spear through the table.

Readers can watch the video below:

swagdaddydior @swagdaddydior My little brother got this on video #WWEFortWayne My little brother got this on video #WWEFortWayne https://t.co/OodVvnhd7x

Bobby Lashley's latest win on RAW was surrounded by controversy

While The All Mighty technically won his match against Omos on RAW this week, it was not the sort of win he wanted. The two men clashed inside a steel cage, but it came to an abrupt end when the giant slammed him against the cage wall, and it collapsed. Lashley's feet ended up outside the cage first, with him winning on a technicality.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not happy about the ending either and made it obvious during an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW.

"The issue I have is Lashley gets slammed through the cage and he's no selling and celebrating the victory. Bro, the dude just threw you through the cage which meant that it took total dominance. He threw you through the cage, you no sold that, then you're up and celebrating at the end? Bro you won by a technicality. The dude manhandled you. He got the best of you. And that’s the babyface bro." [27:07 - 27:48]

The feud appears far from over, and the two superstars are sure to clash again soon. It remains to be seen whether a match between the two behemoths will be booked for the Hell in a Cell event on June 5th.

