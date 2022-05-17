"The dude manhandled you" - Wrestling veteran slams Bobby Lashley after his match on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes Bobby Lashley's win over Omos was based on a technicality.

Fans in attendance at the Scope Arena were in for a thrilling Steel Cage encounter between Omos and Lashley on RAW. Despite interference from Cedric Alexander and MVP, the All Mighty was able to hold his own against the Nigerian Giant. The match came to an abrupt end when the colossal superstar slammed his opponent through the walls of the Steel Cage, sending him outside.

On this week's episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that The All Mighty won the match on a technicality. He pointed out that Omos dominated Lashley and then threw him through the cage. The wrestling veteran detailed how he couldn't make sense of the match and why the former WWE Champion was celebrating even after being dominated by the colossus.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"The issue I have is Lashley gets slammed through the cage and he's no selling and celebrating the victory. Bro, the dude just threw you through the cage which meant that it took total dominance. He threw you through the cage, you no sold that, then you're up and celebrating at the end? Bro you won by a technicality. The dude manhandled you. He got the best of you. And that’s the babyface bro." (From 27:07 - 27:48)

Bobby Lashley has two huge wins over Omos on WWE TV

With this win on RAW, Bobby Lashley can boast two huge wins over the Nigerian Giant on WWE television. His first win came at WrestleMania 38 when he Speared the colossus for a win. Omos pulled one back at WrestleMania Backlash when he beat the All Mighty with MVP by his side.

The two men shared a deep animosity for each other and the Steel Cage match on RAW was just another chapter in their bitter feud. It will be interesting to see what lies next for the two behemoths.

Do you think they will meet again inside Hell in a Cell next month? Sound off in the comments below.

