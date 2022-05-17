WWE RAW Results: Main event changed after top champions walk out; Cody Rhodes' HIAC opponent confirmed - Winners, Recap, Grades & Highlights (May 16th, 2022)

Omos and MVP kicked off RAW, and the latter introduced The Nigerian Giant before saying that he was the future of WWE. MVP added that Omos would humiliate Bobby Lashley tonight in the cage match and end The All Mighty Era once and for all.

Lashley was making his entrance when Cedric Alexander attacked him on the ramp. He fought him off but then Omos joined in before a group of referees had to step in before we headed for a break.

WWE RAW Results (May 16th, 2022): Omos vs. Bobby Lashley - Steel Cage Match

Omos had the early advantage and dropped Bobby Lashley before kicking him into the steel cage wall. Lashley tried to choke him out from behind before Omos sent him back down with a huge chop to the chest. MVP jabbed Lashley a few times through the cage wall with his cane as the match went on.

Lashley reached through the cage and caught MVP, but he managed to escape. Omos took a spear for a near fall before trying for the Hurt Lock, but The Nigerian Giant broke out of it.

Lashley was caught on the top rope and managed to kick Omos down, but Cedric Alexander climbed up the cage wall from the outside and landed in the ring after stopping Lashley from escaping. Omos caught Bobby Lashley off a dive and tossed him into the cage wall as the match went on.

Omos picked up Lashley once more and sent him right through the cage wall and outside the ring. The All Mighty stepped off the collapsed section of the cage and stepped on the floor, effectively winning the match via a technicality.

Result: Bobby Lashley def. Omos

Grade: B

Theory was out next to face Mustafa Ali but said that he needed a referee he could trust, calling out The Miz to call the match.

Just before the match kicked off, Theory left the ring and said that Ali would not be facing him, but Veer Mahaan instead to prove that he was worthy of the United States Champion's time.

Veer Mahaan vs. Mustafa Ali on RAW

Mustafa Ali came out of the gate with two dropkicks but Veer Mahaan hit a body press and took him down. Ali was being tossed around the ring and took a splash before Mahaan lifted him but Mustafa slipped out of his grasp and hit some big kicks.

Mahaan was sent outside before taking a few big dropkicks but The Miz blocked Ali's dive. Mustafa Ali and The A-Lister got into a fight and the latter hit Ali before Veer Mahaan came back with a big move and locked in the Cervical Clutch for the win.

Result: Veer Mahaan def. Mustafa Ali

After the match, Theory took selfies with Ali in the Cervical Clutch before sending Mahaan to clear the announce desk. The Mysterios came back and attacked Theory, The Miz, and Veer Mahaan, taking them out before RAW continued.

Grade: B-

We learned that Becky Lynch will face Asuka in the main event to determine who will challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Title.

Riddle vs. Jimmy Uso on RAW

Riddle had the early advantage but a distraction from Jey Uso allowed Jimmy Uso to take control of the match. Riddle was sent outside for a big dive before Jimmy sent him into the ring steps outside.

Back after a break on RAW, Jimmy had Riddle in a hold before the latter came back with a Pele Kick and a Broton. Jimmy went for the frog splash but The Original Bro got his knees up and wiped him out.

Riddle tried for the finisher from the ropes but Jey pushed him off before trying to help Jimmy get the pin. Jey Uso was sent backstage after the referee caught him and Riddle managed to roll Jimmy Uso up for the win.

Result: Riddle def. Jimmy Uso

Grade: B-

Liv Morgan was backstage and said that she will make Rhea Ripley pay before Los Lotharios came up to comfort her. AJ Styles and Finn Balor walked in and sent the Lotharios off before asking Morgan to join them against The Judgment Day. Morgan said she would think about it before RAW continued.

The Judgment Day were back on RAW and said that anyone who opposed them will face the punishment. Edge asked those who were tired of the status quo to join them in their destruction of the system. The Rated-R Superstar said that anyone, including AJ Styles were invited to join them.

AJ Styles & Finn Balor vs. Los Lotharios on RAW

Liv Morgan was at ringside with Finn Balor and AJ Styles, with the latter kicking off the match against Humberto. Balor was tagged in early on and took control of the match, isolating Humberto. Styles was back in and the Lotharios were sent outside before he and Balor wiped them out with dives.

Back after a break on RAW, Balor was dominating in the ring before Angel nearly got him with the Wing Clipper. Balor dropkicked Humberto in the corner and Styles took out Humberto with the Phenomenal Forearm before Balor got the pin.

Result: AJ Styles & Finn Balor def. Los Lotharios

Grade: B

Alpha Academy got Ezekiel's DNA test results for Kevin Owens, but it turned out that the samples were contaminated with BBQ sauce. KO was furious and Chad Gable said that he will beat the truth out of him tonight before exposing him next week.

Alexa Bliss vs. Sonya Deville on RAW

Alexa Bliss took Sonya Deville down right away but Deville came back and got a near fall before smashing Bliss' face into the mat. Little Miss Bliss kicked out of another cover attempt before being caught in a headlock.

Deville was taunting Bliss who came back with a jawbreaker but went down again for another near fall. Sonya Deville took off the cover on the turnbuckle but the referee caught her and put it back on.

Deville got a spinebuster and would have gotten the pin but the referee was busy with the turnbuckles. Bliss came back with a DDT and picked up the win off the distraction.

Result: Alexa Bliss def. Sonya Deville

After the match, Deville was mad at the referee and slapped him before walking off.

Grade: B-

Cody Rhodes was out next on RAW and said that Seth Rollins was his own worst enemy. Rhodes challenged Rollins to another match inside Hell in a Cell to end their rivalry for good. Rollins showed up on the titantron and said that it was the biggest mistake Rhodes has made in his life before accepting the challenge.

Chad Gable vs. Ezekiel on RAW

Chad Gable got the first takedown but Ezekiel came back with some big strikes. Gable managed to reverse a big move but was caught in a headlock. Gable went for the finisher but was caught in a submission move.

Gable escaped the hold but took some big hits in the ring before Otis wiped out Ezekiel at ringside. Back after a break on RAW, Gable was in control and got a German Suplex for a near fall.

Gable went up top but missed the dive before Ezekiel got a spinebuster for a near fall of his own. Chad Gable tried for a dive once more but Ezekiel met him with a knee strike. Gable finally got the moonsault before Ezekiel reversed a rollup and picked up the win.

Result: Ezekiel def. Chad Gable

Grade: C

R-Truth and Tamina were backstage and they finally served Akira Tozawa the divorce papers. Truth ran into Dana Brooke and wanted the 24/7 Championship from her but she ran away.

Brooke bumped into Carmella and the two set up a future match. The latter told Truth that she will help him get the 24/7 title but only if he helped her beat Dana Brooke after that.

Lacey Evans was out next and called on the crowd to stand out of respect for the armed forces. Evans said that she was happy to be on RAW and wanted to show everyone that the cycle could be broken.

Becky Lynch vs. Asuka - No.1 Contender's Match for the RAW Women's title

Asuka was sent outside early on but she set Becky Lynch up on the apron and hit her with a knee to the head. Lynch sent Asuka into the barricades before we headed for a break on RAW.

Back to the match, Asuka was getting some big moves in and got a near fall off a sliding knee in the ring. Lynch dodged the hip attack before getting a leg drop on the ropes for a near fall.

The Empress of Tomorrow got the Asuka Lock off a counter before Lynch reversed it into a rollup. Asuka got the armbar but Big Time Becks managed to get out of it. Lynch went outside to taunt Bianca Belair before Asuka attacked her from behind.

Becky Lynch sent Asuka into Belair before tossing her back in the ring. Belair tried to get in the ring but the referee got in her way. Lynch used the distraction to get Asuka's umbrella to attack The Empress of Tomorrow with it but the Japanese star got the green mist and picked up the win.

Result: Asuka def. Becky Lynch

Grade: B

Episode rating: B

We got a big match announced for Hell in a Cell while the Mysterios made their return on RAW. We saw a new faction forming to challenge The Judgment Day while Riddle picked up a big win on tonight's RAW.

