[WATCH] Booker T completely loses it after Maxxine Dupri's fiancé kisses her on the way to the ring

Booker T had a hilariously epic reaction when Maxxine Dupri's fiancé made his way to the ring and kissed her just before stepping inside. Footage has emerged capturing the Hall of Famer's reaction.

Ad

Maxxine Dupri's partner and fiancé, Anthony Luke, has been a part of the WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) show, as has Roxanne Perez's partner, Drake Morreaux. Both men have a foot in the door in WWE and are up-and-comers trying to prove they are future superstars.

Anthony Luke kissed Maxxine before entering the ring for his match, and Booker T's reaction was nothing short of epic. He completely lost it, but in a positive way. You can see his reaction below:

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Liv Morgan had brutal advice for Maxxine Dupri for her career ahead

Maxxine Dupri has been in a similar position in WWE for quite some time, with little to show for it. Although she has maintained her popularity, she will be the first to admit that many changes and improvements need to be made.

For that, she has been seeking help from Natalya. While the multi-decade veteran was dismissive of Maxxine during the March 10th post-RAW segment, seemingly even teasing a change in character, the following week, Natalya asked Maxxine if she was sure that she wanted to train in the dungeon.

Ad

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez, the current Women's Tag Team Champions, swooped in, and Morgan tried to sound like she could relate to Maxxine as an inspirational story of her rise to the top. However, her advice to Dupri was brutal, as she bluntly told her to just "quit" because she was not Liv Morgan.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Maxxine, as a character, has always had it coming from all sides, whether it was the verbal berating by Candice LeRae, the betrayal by her friend Ivy Nile, or the aforementioned advice from Liv Morgan.

It's a great opportunity for her to grow as a character.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What's happening between Michelle McCool and Mickie James? More details HERE