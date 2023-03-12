[WATCH] Braun Strowman's hilarious botch caught on camera

Braun Strowman made a hilarious botch at tonight's WWE live event that emanated from Youngstown.

The Monster Among Men has always been a super heavyweight, and his stature has made him a major attraction among WWE fans. The behemoth is also capable of moving incredibly fast in the ring at times.

Unfortunately, Braun Strowman's latest attempt at a cool-looking move didn't end well for him. Tonight, Strowman teamed up with Ricochet in a tag team match against The Viking Raiders. At one point, Strowman tried to perform a kip-up but failed in an amusing visual.

Check out the video below:

Braun Strowman had the last laugh at the event

Even though The Monster of All Monsters failed to perform the kip-up, he and Ricochet were victorious over The Viking Raiders in the end.

Strowman has proven time and again that he is quite agile when it comes to in-ring competition.

Not long ago, Strowman took a shot at high-flying wrestlers and referred to them as "floppy floppers."

The tweet left the WWE Universe enraged, and Strowman received massive backlash on social media. His current tag team partner Ricochet had the following to say in response:

"I think the internet cares more about it than the wrestlers do," Ricochet said. "For the most part, everybody backstage, they just want to make something together. They want to make a work of art for you guys. I don't think anyone really cares about the styles of anyone else. So, if you're really hearing it, it's usually from more of the internet speakers than it actually is the locker room."

Even though Strowman didn't manage to perform the kip-up, he received a positive response from fans in attendance. He has mostly been a popular act when it comes to WWE's live events.

