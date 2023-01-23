Ricochet addresses WWE SmackDown star's alleged backstage heat

34-year-old Trevor Dean Mann, popularly known as Ricochet to WWE fans, has been working his way and seems destined for more.

Ricochet recently shared his thoughts on the controversial comments that Smackdown star Braun Strowman made on Twitter after WWE Crown Jewel 2022.

In November, Strowman defeated Omos in a battle between two of WWE's largest superstars. Following the widely praised match, he wrote in a since-deleted tweet that fans care more about monsters and giants than high-flying "floppy floppers."

Ricochet, who is one of the most acrobatic wrestlers in the world, formed an on-screen alliance with Strowman shortly after Crown Jewel. In an interview with Digital Spy's Stephanie Chase, he was asked to comment on The Monster of All Monsters' remarks:

"I think the internet cares more about it than the wrestlers do," Ricochet said. "For the most part, everybody backstage, they just want to make something together. They want to make a work of art for you guys. I don't think anyone really cares about the styles of anyone else. So, if you're really hearing it, it's usually from more of the internet speakers than it actually is the locker room."

Fightful Select reported that Strowman received backstage heat after his tweet. One wrestler noted that the former Universal Champion "probably doesn't understand" that WWE needs a mix of in-ring styles.

Braun Strowman and Ricochet's recent WWE matches

On November 25, 2022, Ricochet surprisingly defeated Braun Strowman in the SmackDown World Cup semi-final following an intervention from Imperium. The One and Only beat Santos Escobar a week later to win the eight-man tournament.

Ricochet and Strowman formed an unlikely alliance after their one-on-one encounter. The two men teamed up to defeat Imperium's Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser on the December 23, 2022, episode of SmackDown.

WWE @WWE



#SmackDown Braun Strowman and @KingRicochet pick up the win in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight! Braun Strowman and @KingRicochet pick up the win in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight!#SmackDown https://t.co/PWFUoO9CiA

Moving forward, all eyes will be on the 2023 Royal Rumble event this Saturday. Strowman declared himself an entrant in the 30-man contest on last week's SmackDown. Ricochet will also be a participant after defeating Top Dolla in a qualifying match.

Do you have a problem with Braun Strowman's tweet? Let us know in the comments section below.

Rhea Ripley just said she'd love to enter the men's Rumble. Watch Lashley's hilarious reaction here

Poll : 0 votes