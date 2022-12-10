Watch: Bray Wyatt breaks character; sends out emotional message to WWE Universe

Bray Wyatt portrays one of the deepest and most intriguing characters on the entire WWE roster, and the fans hold it all in high regard. However, in some situations, the character can't be preserved, and the person behind the entertainment has to come forward to speak, with Wyatt recently doing the same and coming out to address a real-life family situation.

The Eater of Worlds has a rich wrestling family background, being part of the prestigious Rotunda family which includes his brother Bo Dallas, father I.R.S., and uncles Kendall and Barry Windham. Earlier this week, his Uncle Barry Windham suffered a heart attack and was rushed to the hospital and placed in the ICU. His condition is reported to be stable now but he still has a long road to recovery.

Bray Wyatt took to social media to send out an emotional message as he broke character to share something very important with his fans. The video saw him share his feelings of admiration for his Uncle and how grateful he was to the civilian who saved him.

"I wanted to thank one specific man, Michael Todd Laylek [sic], a random citizen who was there and gave him CPR for the entire time … he’s the reason we have Barry still, why he is alive and still with us," Bray Wyatt said.

Wyatt also went on to state that a fundraiser has been set up for the continued recovery of his Uncle, and he would be very grateful for anyone to share anything.

"Barry Windham has given his life to his profession, his whole life has been about this just like mine, and I just wanted to share that I’m incredibly thankful to have him back and my sister set up a GoFundMe in his name, and no one is obligated to share anything but if you could, that would be incredibly helpful" (H/T WrestleTalk)

Bray Wyatt seemingly ambushed LA Knight backstage on SmackDown

LA Knight had enough of Bray Wyatt messing with him and decided to call him out on this week's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Knight revealed two pictures linking Wyatt to the attack and went backstage to investigate further, but ended up getting ambushed yet again by a mysterious masked figure.

While the WWE Universe is mostly certain that Bray Wyatt is the one behind all of these attacks on LA Knight, the masked figure was shown to have blue eyes. Perhaps it could be the former WWE Champion in complete disguise, but it could also be a silent partner working with him.

We'll have to wait and see if Bray Wyatt is the one targeting LA Knight directly or if this could be the work of some other sinister force.

