Watch: Bray Wyatt pays tribute to Brodie Lee in first WWE match since return

Bray Wyatt paid a heartwarming tribute to one of his dearest friends, Brodie Lee, in his first-ever WWE match since his return in October.

Two years ago, the wrestling industry lost Brodie Lee (real name Jon Huber) as he passed away at the age of 41, leaving behind a significant mark on his fellow peers and fans. He was one of the most popular stars under the AEW banner and was known to WWE fans as Luke Harper as he came on the main roster with Wyatt as a part of his group back in 2013.

Wyatt and Brodie looked incredibly close as the former paid homage to his friend on multiple occasions since his passing. The former WWE Champion sent out another thoughtful one at the Madison Square Garden live event.

He defeated Jinder Mahal in his first-ever match since returning at Extreme Rules. You can see the video of Bray Wyatt paying tribute to Brodie Lee below:

Bray Wyatt sent out Brodie's signature calling out to remember him following the second anniversary of his passing as he wrestled in front of the energetic MSG crowd.

As noted earlier, the former Universal champion defeated Jinder Mahal dominantly to claim his first win since the return.

