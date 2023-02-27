WATCH: Bray Wyatt picks up massive win over WWE rival in unique match

Former Universal Champion Bray Wyatt is moving on to focus on Bobby Lashley as WWE heads toward WrestleMania. However, during WWE events, at least, it's clearly not the only thing on his mind.

Wyatt issued a challenge to the winner of the match between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar at Elimination Chamber. Although Lashley won via Disqualification, it appears that Wyatt might be focusing on him in the future. Whether that's what ends up happening or not, though, remains to be seen.

However, when it comes to WWE live events, the star has been wrestling a former rival. LA Knight and Wyatt had a feud that ended with the Mountain Dew Pitch Black match at the Royal Rumble. Although it was disliked by a lot of fans for the neon gimmick, it seems that the company is not completely done with the idea.

At WWE Rockford, Bray Wyatt faced LA Knight once again in a Pitch Black match.

LA Knight and Wyatt kicked off the night at Rockford, with Knight delivering his usual promo to fire up the crowd.

Later on in the match, it appeared that he had the advantage in the dim lights with the glow-in-the-dark kendo stick, but eventually, Wyatt seized the advantage once more by grabbing him and putting him through the table.

That saw The Eater of Worlds get the pinfall and the win over Knight.

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell is not a fan of Bray Wyatt's current storyline

Dutch Mantell recently spoke about Bray Wyatt and shared his thoughts about the storyline he shared with Knight. He said that the stories just didn't make sense and that there was nothing for the fans. He added that they needed to wrestle more.

"I went to sleep. I know what they're trying to do, trying to get attention on Bray and this new direction he's got but it's doing absolutely nothing for me. You got to go in there and wrestle sometime. I'm amazed that it really hasn't killed LA Knight, he's actually got over with this which is a big big difference from when he debuted as Maximum Male Models."

WYATT 6 @Windham6 LA Knight, you found what you were looking for. Into the dark we go. LA Knight, you found what you were looking for. Into the dark we go. https://t.co/1L12MHsduE

Mantell went on to praise LA Knight, stating that his stature as a performer has risen since the Maximum Male Models gimmick.

Wyatt might be getting a new direction heading into WrestleMania, but it remains to be seen how fans react to it.

Do you think Bray Wyatt isn't making the same impact as fans hoped he would upon his return? Let us know in the comments section below.

