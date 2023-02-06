Wrestling veteran is 'amazed' that working with Bray Wyatt hasn't "killed" fellow WWE star (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently shared his thoughts on WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's booking.

The former Universal Champion has wrestled in just one match since returning at Extreme Rules. His storyline with Uncle Howdy has not been well-received by fans and critics. However, LA Knight has done a commendable job in the ongoing saga.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that he's not a fan of Bray's current storyline. The former manager also added that he's amazed that LA Knight is still over with fans despite being a part of the act.

"I went to sleep. I know what they're trying to do, trying to get attention on Bray and this new direction he's got but it's doing absolutely nothing for me. You got to go in there and wrestle sometime. I'm amazed that it really hasn't killed LA Knight, he's actually got over with this which is a big big difference from when he debuted as Maximum Male Models. I used to say he was dead on arrival. He's made a magnificent comeback. Bray's helped him a lot, but if they keep this up, I don't know what they're going to do." [47:47 - 48:38]

Bray Wyatt wrestled LA Knight at recent WWE live events

While Bray Wyatt has wrestled in just one televised match since returning, he has been active on the live circuit. The former Universal Champion faced off against Jinder Mahal in a series of matches during WWE's Holiday Tour in December 2022.

He also continued his rivalry with LA Knight as the duo faced off in a couple of matches during this weekend's Road to WrestleMania SuperShow.

The Eater of Worlds came out wearing an Uncle Howdy mask during the live event. Both Knight and Wyatt appear to be working together since the end of the Pitch Black match at Royal Rumble. They were also featured together in a backstage segment on last week's SmackDown.

What are your thoughts on Bray Wyatt's second stint with WWE? Sound off in the comment section below and let us know!

