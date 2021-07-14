Watch: Brock Lesnar appears in new out-of-character YouTube video

Brock Lesnar made headlines earlier this week when photos emerged of him sporting a new ponytail hairstyle. The account that posted the images, The Bearded Butchers, has now uploaded a 15-minute YouTube video featuring the eight-time WWE World Champion.

The video, which can be viewed below, showed Lesnar speaking out of character as he learned more about butchering from outdoorsmen Seth and Scott Perkins.

With the exception of rare media interviews, Lesnar hardly ever makes appearances outside of WWE. The 44-year-old did not discuss Vince McMahon's company in the video, but he did present The Bearded Butchers’ hosts with replica WWE and UFC titles.

At the end of the video, Lesnar explained why he visited the butcher shop in Creston, Ohio.

“For me this was about getting together with like-minded, salt-of-the-earth people and fitting in, and these guys welcomed me into their butcher shop, welcomed me into their homes,” Lesnar said. “What an honor it was, guys. I greatly appreciate it. It’s been awesome, thanks guys. Thank you very much.”

Lesnar's passion for hunting and the outdoors is well known. As the picture at the top of this article shows, he once read The Backwoodsman magazine during a WWE RAW episode in 2018.

Latest on Brock Lesnar's WWE future

Brock Lesnar has been one of WWE's top stars over the last decade

Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since losing to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36 in April 2020. Following the event, Lesnar became a free agent after failing to agree to a new contract with the company.

Paul Heyman, Lesnar’s former on-screen advocate, often speaks about The Beast Incarnate in interviews. When asked about Lesnar's future by Metro’s Alistair McGeorge this week, Heyman simply said that “Brock Lesnar does what Brock Lesnar wants to do.”

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer reported last month that Lesnar is unlikely to compete at WWE SummerSlam on August 21. He said there is “nothing agreed nor expected” regarding Lesnar possibly returning at the event.

Please credit The Bearded Butchers and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

Biggest wrestling fan? Connect with us virtually to discuss your love for wrestling. Register now

Edited by Kartik Arry