Update on Brock Lesnar's current status with WWE - Reports

After losing the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre in the main event of WrestleMania 36, Brock Lesnar seems to have embarked on a never-ending sabbatical.

Initially, it was believed that Vince McMahon wanted Lesnar to be brought back for WrestleMania 37. However, that did not happen. Now that WWE is finally going back on the road, many believe that Vince McMahon could open up his pocket for a Brock Lesnar return.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, while there is a possibility of Brock Lesnar returning to WWE for SummerSlam, the chances for the same are slim. He noted that WWE's next Saudi Arabia show later this year could be when Lesnar finally returns.

''While there are a lot of rumors regarding the return of Lesnar, as of 6/15 there was no deal for him to return imminently. Of course it always could happen especially with the Saudi show late in the year and next year’s Mania. SummerSlam would also make sense but right now that’s still not anything agreed to nor expected at this point,'' stated Meltzer.

Multiple outlets previously reported that Brock Lesnar may be returning to WWE to be part of SummerSlam this year. However, many of those rumors were squashed with the belief that WWE was stalling Brock Lesnar's return for a match against Roman Reigns.

When should Brock Lesnar finally be brought back?

Big names like Edge and John Cena are reportedly locked in for SummerSlam this year. This could be the reason why WWE doesn't want to bring Lesnar back yet. The company's higher-ups might be waiting for a better time when they need a star attraction for Lesnar's long-awaited return.

Roman Reigns is currently feuding with Rey Mysterio and is set to face John Cena at SummerSlam as per the rumor mill. It is likely that once The Tribal Chief is done with Cena, he will have to face The Beast Incarnate.

Edited by Kartik Arry