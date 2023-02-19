[WATCH] Brock Lesnar breaks silence backstage after controversial finish at WWE Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar broke his silence after a controversial ending to his match with Bobby Lashley at the WWE Elimination Chamber.

Lesnar and Lashley have been feuding for months on RAW. The end of their latest match saw The Beast Incarnate hit a low blow, which led to a DQ finish.

Shortly afterward, Lesnar was involved in a rare backstage interaction as he commented on the finish of the match with a three-word message.

"Damn, sh*t happens, what can you do about it?" said Lesnar.

Despite suffering a loss to the All Mighty in Montreal, Lesnar stood tall by the end of the night. It remains to be seen if WWE plans on continuing the feud between the two men.

Interestingly enough, the former WWE Champion could shift focus toward Bray Wyatt. On the latest episode of SmackDown, Wyatt claimed that he would go after the winner of the Lesnar vs. Lashley match.

For months, however, a large portion of the WWE Universe has expressed its interest in a match between Brock Lesnar and Gunther. The two men even came face-to-face for a brief moment during the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match.

