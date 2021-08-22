WATCH: Brock Lesnar destroys John Cena after WWE SummerSlam went off-air

Brock Lesnar made a big statement at the expense of John Cena after SummerSlam went off-air. The Beast Incarnate took Cena to Suplex City and capped off the attack with an F5.

Brock Lesnar made his presence felt at WWE SummerSlam after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena. Just as Reigns thought he was through with possibly the biggest challenge he has faced in the past year, Lesnar's music hit to loud cheers from the fans.

Brock Lesnar made his way to the ring, sizing up Roman Reigns, but the two WWE Superstars didn't get into a physical confrontation. The Tribal Chief retreated to the back, leaving Lesnar in the ring as the show went off-air.

While fans at home didn't get a chance to witness Brock Lesnar's carnage, the live crowd in Las Vegas witnessed The Beast Incarnate destroy John Cena with multiple suplexes. Andrew Zarian, who was at the venue, posted a video of the same on his Twitter handle.

Brock Lesnar's return to WWE always only means one thing - the top Champions are in trouble. Even though Roman Reigns and The Beast didn't have an altercation, it is evident that Lesnar has set his sights on the Universal Championship.

Only time will tell whether his actions at SummerSlam will set up a clash with John Cena as well.

Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch returned at WWE SummerSlam

WWE SummerSlam saw two big names make a return to the ring. Apart from Lesnar, Becky Lynch also made her return to the company.

The Man made her way to the ring after WWE announced that Carmella would replace Sasha Banks in the SmackDown Women's Championship Match against Bianca Belair. When Lynch reached the ring, she threw Carmella out of the ring and challenged Bianca Belair to an impromptu Championship match.

Lynch made quick work of her opponent and left WWE SummerSlam with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship.

With Lesnar and Lynch back, fans will be interested to see how WWE will book both these megastars from now on.

At the moment, it seems like SmackDown will be the new home for both of them, and the WWE Universe will be tuning into the upcoming episode of the blue brand to get some answers.

