Watch: Brock Lesnar reveals a never-seen-before side of his character after SummerSlam 

Brock Lesnar capped off WWE's latest SummerSlam offering by returning with a fresh look to confront Roman Reigns after the main event.

A short video clip from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas has now revealed a never-seen-before side of Brock Lesnar. The usually hostile and menacing Beast Incarnate was seen interacting with fans after the show went off the air, a rare sight for the former WWE Champion's fans.

Lesnar had a beaming smile on his face as he fist-bumped people in the front row while making his way back to the locker room. The former Universal champion looked happy and in his element, and it clearly showed in the way he acknowledged the crowd as a babyface.

You can check out the fan footage below:

Brock Lesnar looks so happy to he back he interacting with fans, we are in heaven rn 😭😭pic.twitter.com/QMBj98Ktlh — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 22, 2021

What's next for Brock Lesnar following his WWE return at SummerSlam?

As expected at SummerSlam, Roman Reigns avoided brawling with Brock Lesnar and retreated with a visibly scared Paul Heyman. The Beast Incarnate stayed back in the ring after SummerSlam went off the air and unleashed a vicious beatdown on a helpless John Cena.

Lesnar and Reigns have rekindled their rivalry, but the storyline dynamics are entirely different this time around. Roman Reigns is no longer the hated face he was during his previous programs with Lesnar.

Roman has cemented his place as WWE's premier heel, having enjoyed a thoroughly dominant reign as the Universal Champion for more than a year.

Could Brock Lesnar be the man to end Roman Reigns' unmatched supremacy on SmackDown? If you were wondering, Brock Lesnar's return was reportedly WWE's answer to CM Punk's AEW debut.

The ponytail-sporting Brock Lesnar's return has done its job of creating a tremendous amount of buzz. The onus now lies with WWE creative to retain the momentum and put together a compelling feud.

What are your predictions for Brock Lesnar as he possibly prepares to take up the unlikely role of being a top protagonist in the WWE?

