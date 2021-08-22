Real reason why Brock Lesnar returned at WWE SummerSlam 2021 - Reports

The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, is back! WWE SummerSlam 2021 ended with an absolute shocker as the former world champion made his long-awaited return to WWE after over 16 months.

The main event of SummerSlam saw Roman Reigns successfully defend his Universal Championship against John Cena. Just when everyone thought the pay-per-view had ended, Lesnar's iconic theme song hit as The Beast Incarnate walked out, sporting his new look. He went on to confront Roman Reigns, who sensibly retreated.

As hinted by Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Pro Wrestling podcast, Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam return was WWE's answer to CM Punk's AEW Rampage debut the previous night.

The pro-wrestling world has been talking about Punk's All Elite status, and Lesnar returning tonight to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman was a pretty good counter from WWE for all that hype.

This was the answer. — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 22, 2021

Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns is going to be an incredible feud

Ever since Roman Reigns turned heel last year and joined forces with Paul Heyman, fans have wanted to see Brock Lesnar return and confront the two. Heyman has famously been Lesnar's advocate for most of his WWE career, which makes the current situation quite intriguing.

The look of disbelief on Roman Reigns', and most importantly, Paul Heyman's face upon Lesnar's return, was amazing. The biggest question now is - who will Paul Heyman choose? The Tribal Chief or The Beast Incarnate?

Reigns and Brock Lesnar are long-time rivals and have faced each other on several occasions, including two WrestleMania main events.

However, things are completely different this time as Roman Reigns is the heel, and from the looks of it, Lesnar is the babyface. Fans will surely be looking forward to the fallout of all this drama on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

