Former WWE Champion may not be allowed to return until Roman Reigns is ready to feud with him- Reports

There is no denying that Universal Champion Roman Reigns has become the face of WWE today. Despite being a heel, Reigns is the most protected superstar on the roster right now.

There has been some speculation regarding a possible feud between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns when he returns. There have also been reports suggesting that Lesnar will return and feud with current WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Speaking on the Sunday Night Main Event podcast, veteran journalist Dave Meltzer of WON stated that there are no current plans for a program between Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar.

Meltzer also revealed that there are people in WWE who do not want Brock Lesnar to make his return until The Tribal Chief is ready to feud with him. Lesnar has been away from WWE since WrestleMania 36.

Will Brock Lesnar face Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns?

Dave Meltzer also stated that Lesnar's return is Vince McMahon's call. While many fans and even WWE Champion Bobby Lashley himself have clamored for a match between The All-Mighty and The Beast Incarnate, the WWE Chairman is yet to book a Lesnar return.

Meltzer had stated in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that a program with Roman Reigns and his former associate Paul Heyman seems like the most likely approach WWE will take for Lesnar:

"The obvious angle right now for a Lesnar return is a storyline involving Heyman and thus Reigns,'' Meltzer noted.

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men podcast had said that Brock Lesnar will likely be returning for SummerSlam this year. So it will be interesting to see if the former Universal Champion targets Bobby Lashley or Roman Reigns upon his eventual return:

“Lesnar was early on for SummerSlam plans they were trying to do something. I think the concept behind Lesnar is to justify what we’re gonna pay him [and] we need a more consistent touring schedule so we can build to this and those appearances by Lesnar will help sell tickets, obviously," said Zarian.

Do you think WWE should wait for Roman Reigns to be ready to feud with Brock Lesnar before bringing him back? Tell us in the comments.

