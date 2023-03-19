[WATCH] Brock Lesnar's non-PG message caught on camera on WWE RAW

WWE has shared an unseen clip of Brock Lesnar from his segment with Omos on RAW.

The Beast Incarnate finally met Omos in the middle of the ring on WWE RAW. The confrontation didn't end the way Lesnar had anticipated, and he was thrown out of the ring by The Nigerian Giant.

Brock Lesnar then instructed Jamie Noble to give him his hat. Before Noble handed Lesnar his hat, he said something to a fan at ringside that the cameras didn't catch.

WWE has now shared the unseen clip on its official YouTube handle. In the clip, The Beast Incarnate can be heard saying the following to the fan while referring to Omos:

"He's a big son of a b*tch."

Check out the clip below:

Will Omos pick up a huge win over Brock Lesnar?

Lesnar is a seasoned veteran of the squared circle and has beaten some of the biggest names in the business. He has had numerous battles with superstars who were bigger and stronger than him, but he managed to put them down in the end.

What happened on RAW, though, seemingly left Lesnar distraught. The Beast has to be worried about the possibility of Omos manhandling him at WrestleMania 39.

Omos has impressed a lot of folks lately, including Lesnar's former rival, The Undertaker. Here's what The Deadman recently said about The Nigerian Giant:

"I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh, what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge. He wants to get better," said The Undertaker.

Alex McCarthy @AlexMcCarthy88 The Undertaker on Omos: "I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better." The Undertaker on Omos: "I’m really high on Omos. He’s still developing that talent and my gosh what a great human being he is. Actually, I'm killing him off cause he’s a bad guy right now, but he is a really nice human being and he is a sponge, he wants to get better." https://t.co/iSvMviveWv

Not many have managed to defeat The Beast Incarnate at WrestleMania, and if Omos ends up defeating Lesnar, it would be the biggest win of his career.

Do you think Omos can beat Brock Lesnar at The Grandest Stage of Them All? Share your thoughts and predictions in the comment section below.

Poll : 0 votes