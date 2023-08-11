[WATCH] Brock Lesnar sends a message to Jey Uso's son

Brock Lesnar had a wholesome interaction with Jey Uso's son in a BTS video from SummerSlam 2023.

The Beast Incarnate lost to Cody Rhodes in a singles bout at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar raised Cody's hand after the match and hugged him in a heartfelt moment. In the main event, Jey Uso lost the Tribal Combat to Roman Reigns.

In a BTS video from the event that WWE shared on Instagram, Brock Lesnar can be seen hanging out with Jey Uso's son. Lesnar sent a wholesome message to the kid as he was about to leave the spot:

"I'm leaving you hanging! Come here!"

Lesnar then exchanged a fist bump with Jey's son. Jey can be heard saying "Thank you, Uce" to Lesnar.

Brock Lesnar was hell-bent on going 2-1 against Cody Rhodes

Lesnar wanted to beat the tar out of Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam and pick his second win over The American Nightmare after Night of Champions 2023. Unfortunately, that didn't happen, and Rhodes somehow managed to put him down for a pin. Rhodes came out stronger than ever from this feud and now boasts two big wins over Lesnar.

As for Jey Uso, 2023 has been a wild ride for the former Bloodline member. His trust was broken by Sami Zayn earlier this year when the latter turned on Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2023. Jey and Jimmy Uso went on to lose the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles to Zayn and Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 39.

Shortly after Jimmy Uso betrayed Roman Reigns at Night of Champions, Jey aligned with his brother and turned on Reigns as well. Little did he know that Jimmy was going to betray him as well. At SummerSlam, the unthinkable happened and Jimmy attacked his own blood, leading to Reigns' victory over Jey.

