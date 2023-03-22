[Watch] Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes show off tag team prowess to pick up stunning victory over former champions

Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes teamed up for the first time and defeated Pretty Deadly on NXT.

The long-awaited dream match between Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes was made official when they signed the contract last week. During the contract signing, both men put Pretty Deadly through a table.

This week on NXT, Pretty Deadly came out to address the situation and were challenged to a match against Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes for later in the night.

The match itself was pretty good. Despite the in-ring prowess of Hayes and Breakker, Pretty Deadly held their own, and they even isolated Hayes for the majority of the match.

However, the tide shifted once Hayes tagged Breakker in, who looked like an absolute beast as he ran through the former NXT Tag Team Champions.

Toward the end, Hayes hit a double knee to Wilson's face. Bron followed it with a spear. He then tagged in Hayes, who hit his finisher to get the win.

Following the match, Carmelo Hayes handed the NXT Championship to Breakker, who held the belt high.

