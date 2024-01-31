[WATCH] Brutal assault lays out top WWE champion and his faction after major title match

WWE Superstar Von Wagner faced Noam Dar during the latest episode of NXT.

After weeks of verbal exchanges between the two, it was officially announced that Noam Dar would defend his NXT Heritage Cup against Wagner during this week's show.

Dar initiated the first round of the bout with a series of kicks, but Wagner swiftly gained control, delivering powerful strikes. Wagner then showcased his strength by executing the Karelin Lift on Dar, sending him sprawling. Despite a dominant performance, Wagner succumbed to the first pinfall of the match in Round 2. Oro Mensah's distraction allowed Dar to execute his finisher, The Nova Roller.

Wagner pressed on with his attack on Dar to stage a comeback. A powerful big boot from Wagner was followed by an attempt at a fireman's carry, which Dar evaded. However, he couldn't avoid the impact of a running knee from Wagner. Wagner's knee was bothering him at this point, which proved his downfall. In Round 4, a surprising jack-knife cover by Dar secured his second pinfall, allowing him to retain the NXT Heritage Cup.

Following the match, Dar taunted Robert Stone's children at ringside. Uncle Wagner retaliated with a headbutt, and although Dar narrowly evaded further confrontation, Wagner made a bold statement to the entire Meta-Four by putting Oro Mensah through the WWE announce table.

It will be interesting to see how this rivalry develops in the coming weeks.

