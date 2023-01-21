[Watch] Bully Ray attacks female WWE legend - "She has a thing for me"

Bully Ray attacked a female WWE legend on a recent wrestling show. He also claimed that the legend in question had a thing for him.

The former WWE tag team champion took on Josh Alexander at IMPACT Wrestling's Hard To Kill pay-per-view. The former emerged victorious and retained his world title.

At the Hard To Kill 2023 Fallout show, Bully Ray was in action once again. Frankie Kazarian, Jordynne Grace, and Mickie James teamed up to defeat Bully Ray, Savannah Evans, and Tasha Steelz. During the match, the Dudley Boyz member attacked former WWE Divas Champion Mickie James.

Later, he took to Twitter to claim that Mickie James had a thing for him.

"It’s obvi. she has a thing for me," Bully Ray tweeted.

Booker T wants Mickie James' husband in WWE

Mickie James is married to former NWA World Champion Nick Aldis. The 36-year-old is a highly talented wrestler, and fans often wonder if he will get a break in a major wrestling promotion.

Five-time world champion Booker T feels Nick Aldis is at his peak right now and would be a difference-maker for Triple H.

"I said Nick Aldis, he could make an impression. People talk about, you know, I said Nick Aldis is past his prime. And I said that because Nick Aldis is not 25 to 35. That's when you make your most money in this business, right? As far as making you name from 25 to 35. Nick Aldis is just making it to the big time if he was to come to WWE at 38 [36] years old. That right there is past his prime. Can he make a difference? Can he make some good good money? Oh, hell yeah. Sign him up," said Booker. [From 40:53 to 41:23]

Nick Aldis has been a professional wrestler since 2003. He has wrestled in numerous promotions and recently parted ways with NWA. Meanwhile, Mickie James has been a mainstay in the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts division for a long time.

The former women's champion made a memorable appearance at the Royal Rumble 2022 as she entered the 30-women match. James was the Knockouts Champion at the time, making history in the process.

