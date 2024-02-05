[Watch] Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams share emotional moment backstage

Carmelo Hayes shared an emotional moment backstage with Trick Williams before the latter's major title match on NXT Vengeance Day.

Trick Williams was set to compete in two matches on the show. The first one was the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and the other one will be the upcoming NXT Championship match. The show kicked off with the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Despite their best efforts, Carmelo Hayes and Williams weren't able to defeat Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker. During the closing moments of the match, Bron was getting to hit his spear on Williams, but Hayes pushed him out of the way and took the spear on behalf of his best friend.

Following the match, both men were backstage. Carmelo Hayes told him that he took the spear for Williams so that he could go on and defeat Ilja Dragunov for the NXT Championship. Trick then told Hayes that he wants him at ringside when he becomes the NXT Champion.

Trick Williams is set to take on Ilja Dragunov in the main event for the NXT Championship. Trick earned this shot after winning the Iron Survivor Challenge in December.

