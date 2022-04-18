Watch: Charlotte Flair cut open afer a kick to the face at WWE Sunday Stunner live event

Charlotte Flair was busted open after Aliyah kicked her in the face at the latest WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Syracuse.

The Queen defeated Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 to retain her SmackDown Women's title. She is all set to face The Baddest Woman On The Planet again, at WrestleMania Backlash.

Flair defended her title against Aliyah at last night's WWE Sunday Stunner house show. At one point during the match, the 36-year-old was kicked in the face, which resulted in a cut. A bunch of fans noticed it as well and shared the video on social media.

In this video, you can see the exact moment when Flair suffered a cut on her face. Head over to the 00:07 mark to watch the moment. Mere seconds later, she can be seen checking her cut:

The contest ended with Flair retaining her SmackDown Women's title.

The extent of Charlotte Flair's cut is unknown at the moment

Charlotte is mere weeks away from defending her SmackDown Women's title against Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash. There is no official update yet on Flair's cut.

Flair has held the SmackDown Women's title ever since taking it from Becky Lynch last year. The arch-rivals exchanged the belts in a "Championship Exchange" segment, following the 2021 WWE Draft. She then engaged in a short-lived feud with Toni Storm.

At the 2022 Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair competed in the Women's free-for-all and came very close to winning it. She was the last woman to be eliminated by eventual winner Ronda Rousey. The two stars then kicked off a feud on the road to WrestleMania for the SmackDown Women's Championshop. At The Show of Shows, The Queen surprisingly defeated the former olympian to retain her title.

Sportskeeda will share more updates on Charlotte Flair's condition as and when they become available.

