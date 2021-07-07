Watch: Charlotte Flair wrestles Andrade in training video

Charlotte Flair recently posted a short clip on her official Twitter handle which shows "The Queen" trying out a move with her fiance, Andrade, while training.

Charlotte and Andrade have been together for a while at this point and the duo is one of the most popular couples in the pro-wrestling world. Andrade currently works for All Elite Wrestling while Charlotte is still a big name in WWE. That doesn't stop the happy couple from taking time out of their busy schedules and training with each other in the squared circle.

Charlotte Flair tagged Andrade in her latest tweet, which included a short clip highlighting a training session in the ring. Charlotte can be seen wrestling Andrade in the video and honing her mat skills in the process. Check out the video below:

Charlotte Flair and Andrade got engaged on January 1, 2020

Andrade got engaged to Charlotte Flair on January 1, 2020 and the couple announced the news via their official Twitter handles. Charlotte later opened up on how the Mexican star proposed to her. She said:

“We went on the nose (of the yacht). There were fireworks on the countdown. When we were listening to the music from the other big boats, I turned around and he was down on one knee. He knows how much I love boats and the water.”

Andrade was a promising talent who did incredibly well for himself in WWE NXT and is a former NXT Champion as well. He was handled well for a short while on the main roster and defeated WWE legend Rey Mysterio to win his first and only United States title, back in December 2019.

Andrade was taken off TV in October 2020 and this was it for him in a WWE ring. He later confirmed rumors about wanting his WWE release and was eventually granted the same. Andrade recently made his way to All Elite Wrestling and fans are pretty excited to see him lock horns with the promotion's top talent.

Andrade and Charlotte Flair never miss a chance to train with each other and Andrade has also spoken in detail about their training sessions in past interviews.

