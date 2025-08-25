WATCH: CM Punk does hilarious impression of WWE RAW star

CM Punk recently did a hilarious impression of a popular WWE RAW star. The Second City Saint will be competing in a massive match this weekend at Clash in Paris.Ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW, the promotion uploaded a video of CM Punk doing a hilarious impression of Penta. Punk did the masked superstar's signature walk during his entrance at a live event in Newcastle, and you can check out the video in the Instagram post below.&quot;@cmpunk has cero miedo! 😂🔥#WWENewcastle,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostPunk defeated Gunther in the main event of Night 1 of SummerSlam 2025 to capture the World Heavyweight Championship. Seth Rollins won the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match earlier this year, but seemingly suffered an injury during his match against LA Knight at Saturday Night's Main Event on July 12.However, Rollins' injury was revealed to be a ruse at SummerSlam, and he cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on The Straight Edge Superstar to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. The Visionary will be defending the title against Punk, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in a Fatal Four-Way match at Clash in Paris on August 31.Bill Apter reacts to CM Punk's match at WWE SummerSlamLegendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on the World Heavyweight Championship match between CM Punk and Gunther.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SummerSlam Review, Apter noted that he would have liked to have seen a more competitive match at the PLE earlier this month in New Jersey. Apter said that the fans were behind the former AEW star, but he didn't like the way it looked like a one-sided match with The Ring General dominating Punk for most of the bout.&quot;What I didn't like was that CM Punk was killed during the whole match. The fans loved Punk; he let Gunther pretty much run the match. And I wanted to see more of a, you know, Punk's a fine wrestler. So is Gunther. And I wanted to see more of a pro-wrestling match, not so one-sided. I didn't want to see it so one-sided,&quot; said Bill Apter. Clown Prince of Manchester @redstewpotLINKCena really is the goat on the mic at the minimum and I love the mic skills of CM Punk, Reigns, The Rock, Jericho etcIt will be fascinating to see what WWE has planned for the rivalry between Punk and Seth Rollins moving forward.