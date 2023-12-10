WWE star and wrestling sensation CM Punk showed up to NXT Deadline this Saturday Night.

After teasing an appearance at the Premium Live Event, The Best in the World showed up at the Total Mortgage Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut. Shawn Michaels was in the ring hyping the crowd for the show when Cult of Personality hit and the star came out. Punk addressed the fans and even shared a few light moments with the Heartbreak Kid in the ring.

Later, during an exclusive backstage interview segment, Punk walked up to Cora Jade who was being interviewed by Kelly Kincaid. Punk told the young rookie that he was very proud of her. He even mentioned that his wife, April (aka AJ Lee), was also proud of how far Cora has come. Punk then hugged the returning Jade and walked off.

"I'm proud of you. You should be very proud of yourself. Often, I feel like I need to be stepping on the gas and I don't stop and smell the roses. So you should do that. This is your house now. You should be very proud of yourself and April's proud of you too." [From 0:42 - 1:00]

CM Punk was on SmackDown this week

The Best in the World made a thrilling appearance on SmackDown this past Friday.

CM Punk cut a fiery promo inside the ring. He spoke about all the exciting matchups he could have in the coming months. He name-dropped Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, Randy Orton, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Randy Orton, and even Kevin Owens. He also took some jabs at Seth Rollins without mentioning his name.

Punk finally announced that he was back to finish his story of main eventing WrestleMania and said that he would be on RAW as well this Monday.

