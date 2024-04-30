[WATCH] CM Punk reacts to being called 'CM Poop' to his face during the WWE Draft on RAW

CM Punk was chilling in his suite in last night's WWE RAW when a fan held up a sign that called him "CM Poop." The Second City Saint reacted to the hilarious fan sign and posted it on his social media account.

Punk was drafted by RAW in the second round of Night Two of the WWE Draft as announced by IShowSpeed. Drew McIntyre was selected in the next round and had a message for his rival, who was in a box suite at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

But before all of the commotion, Punk recorded a video of the third round and posted it on social media. He was focused on Bradshaw and Farooq when a young fan called him to show a fan sign that read "CM Poop."

The former WWE champion laughed at the hilarious fan sign and posted it on his Instagram stories.

CM Punk loved the fan sign so much that he asked his followers to tag him on it on Instagram. Punk also appreciated all the fans who had his dog Larry on their signs. Larry has been with Punk and his wife AJ Lee for more than seven years. He was famously involved in the AEW Brawl Out two years ago.

CM Punk provides an update on his injury

CM Punk suffered a torn right tricep at the 2024 Royal Rumble match after taking a Future Shock DDT from Drew McIntyre. The injury caused Punk to miss WrestleMania XL, but he was still there as a special guest commentator for McIntyre's match against Seth Rollins.

The Scottish Warrior defeated Rollins to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He mocked Punk after the match, but quickly paid the price. Punk attacked McIntyre and it led to Damian Priest successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

With all the physicality involved, many were wondering about Punk's recovery status. He provided one in last Friday's episode of SmackDown after the show went off the air. He told the Cincinnati crowd that he's not yet 100% recovered but continues to work on it every day.

"I wanna give a little update. My tricep is not a 100% yet, but I am on track and I promise soon I will be back and competing with all the big tough bad a**es backstage," Punk said. [0:48 - 1:04]

CM Punk is primed to have a match with Drew McIntyre upon his return as they continue with their back-and-forth promos over the past few weeks as well as their trash talk on social media.