Watch: CM Punk responds to R-Truth chants after RAW goes off-air

Though this week's WWE RAW featured plenty of memorable segments and matches, what stood out the most was the crowd constantly chanting R-Truth's name. The Oklahoma fans didn't go unheard as CM Punk acknowledged their support for the legendary performer after the show went off the air.

Truth's announcement that he would be departing WWE after the company didn't renew his contract sent shockwaves across the wrestling world. It led to an outpouring of support for him from not only fans but even those within the company. As soon as this week's RAW began, the crowd was loudly chanting R-Truth's name and continued to do so several times throughout the rest of the episode.

While the commentators didn't acknowledge it, once RAW went off air, CM Punk took the mic and finally addressed the chants. Check out the clip below:

“How dare you chant for somebody that’s not here.”

Many have assumed that WWE could bring back Truth under a Legends deal down the line. Whatever the case, the amount of love and support that the former United States Champion has received is a testament to just how beloved a performer he is. Only time will tell what the future holds for him.

