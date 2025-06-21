[WATCH] CM Punk's reaction to John Cena's pipebomb revealed after SmackDown goes off the air

John Cena cut a pipebomb promo on CM Punk tonight in what will undeniably be considered his best work as a heel so far in 2025. Punk's reaction after getting up was captured after SmackDown went off the air.

Ad

To put things very simply, nearly 14 years after CM Punk's iconic pipebomb, it was John Cena who got to be in the driver's seat to recreate his big moment. His match against R-Truth ended in a DQ, and Cena set up the Slim Jim™ table and sent The Second City Saint through it. He then went on to cut a parallel version of the pipebomb promo, with his own twist.

Referee Daphanie LeShaunn helped CM Punk get to his feet after SmackDown went off the air, and his response was visible as he struggled to get up and looked a bit in disbelief.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the full video below:

WWE fired her, but she started earning more than ever - Check out!

Ad

It's a shame that the story of John Cena and The Second City Saint ends just one week from now. It's one of the most defining rivalries for both men. For Cena, it's undoubtedly one of his five greatest rivalries, and you could argue that Cena is Punk's greatest-ever rival.

Expand Tweet

To see the parallels on screen 14 years later was nothing short of a surreal experience for the WWE Universe.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More