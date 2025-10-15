CM Punk recently stole Rhea Ripley's moves during a WWE event. The promotion is wrapping up its tour of Australia that began last week with SmackDown, followed by the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event.Now, after RAW on Monday, WWE has hosted a live event in Melbourne. The show saw top stars compete on the night, with CM Punk facing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in an Intercontinental Championship match.The match ended in disqualification, but Punk got some payback on Dirty Dom. After the match, Rhea Ripley joined Punk as they cleared the house and then targeted the Intercontinental Champion.Surprisingly, the Second City Saint hit Dominik with Ripley's Riptide and followed it up with The Eradicator's Pretzel Pin, which she dubs as the Sexy Pin.Watch the video below:This was followed by Ripley counting the pin. Earlier in the night, Ripley teamed up with IYO SKY to defeat Asuka and Kairi Sane in a rematch from their Crown Jewel bout.CM Punk scored a big win on RAWOn RAW, CM Punk competed in a Triple Threat match against Jey Uso and LA Knight to determine the number one contender for the World Heavyweight Championship.An exciting contest saw Punk pick up the win after planting Jey Uso with a GTS. This earned him a title shot against longtime nemesis Seth Rollins.After the match, The Vision came out to attack Punk and laid him out. However, in a shocking turn of events, Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed turned on Rollins, effectively booting him out of the faction.The reason behind this surprising turn of events was reported to be an injury to Rollins.Now, it remains to be seen how WWE pivots after his unfortunate development. While Punk will hold his title shot, fans will have to wait to find out when and against whom he will compete for the championship.