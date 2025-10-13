Seth Rollins injured following WWE Crown Jewel: Unfortunate update ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins was seemingly injured when he delivered the Coast to Coast on Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel. There was speculation following the match, but finally, it seems that the unfortunate news may have been confirmed since several fans have seen Rollins in Perth ahead of RAW this week with his arm in a sling. Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, and a shoulder injury would be the worst thing for him at this current time in his career. Not only has he pinned both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in recent months, but he's finally pinned Cody Rhodes, but it could have come at a cost. Of course, there is the chance that once again Rollins is pulling a ruse on WWE fans, to make them believe that he's injured and could be forced to relinquish his title, but obviously, this will only become clear on RAW. Seth Rollins will be on WWE RAW in Perth in a few hours timeSeth Rollins is set to be in Perth, Australia, for WWE RAW in just a few hours' time as the company prepares for their Japanese tour, whilst also setting down the foundations for Survivor Series. It is set to be an interesting episode of the show, since both RAW stars won their respective Crown Jewel Championship matches and are now expected to be given new challengers. Of course, Rollins could be there to cut a promo to explain the reason his arm is in a sling, but Adam Pearce could also be forced to step in since he hasn't his title since August and is long overdue a title defence. After an explosive weekend at Crown Jewel and last week's episode of SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how WWE RAW is able to top it.