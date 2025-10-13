  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Seth Rollins injured following WWE Crown Jewel: Unfortunate update ahead of RAW

Seth Rollins injured following WWE Crown Jewel: Unfortunate update ahead of RAW

By Phillipa Marie
Modified Oct 13, 2025 09:47 GMT
Seth Rollins could have a lot to say on RAW (image via WWE)
Seth Rollins could have a lot to say on RAW (image via WWE)

Seth Rollins was seemingly injured when he delivered the Coast to Coast on Cody Rhodes at WWE Crown Jewel.

Ad

There was speculation following the match, but finally, it seems that the unfortunate news may have been confirmed since several fans have seen Rollins in Perth ahead of RAW this week with his arm in a sling.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Rollins is the World Heavyweight Champion, and a shoulder injury would be the worst thing for him at this current time in his career. Not only has he pinned both Roman Reigns and CM Punk in recent months, but he's finally pinned Cody Rhodes, but it could have come at a cost.

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Of course, there is the chance that once again Rollins is pulling a ruse on WWE fans, to make them believe that he's injured and could be forced to relinquish his title, but obviously, this will only become clear on RAW.

Ad

Seth Rollins will be on WWE RAW in Perth in a few hours time

Seth Rollins is set to be in Perth, Australia, for WWE RAW in just a few hours' time as the company prepares for their Japanese tour, whilst also setting down the foundations for Survivor Series.

It is set to be an interesting episode of the show, since both RAW stars won their respective Crown Jewel Championship matches and are now expected to be given new challengers.

Ad

Of course, Rollins could be there to cut a promo to explain the reason his arm is in a sling, but Adam Pearce could also be forced to step in since he hasn't his title since August and is long overdue a title defence.

After an explosive weekend at Crown Jewel and last week's episode of SmackDown, it will be interesting to see how WWE RAW is able to top it.

About the author
Phillipa Marie

Phillipa Marie

Twitter icon

Phillipa is a WWE writer for Sportskeeda. She is also a mother, wrestler, dancer, former actress and a Seth Rollins fan. She is a retired wrestler, dancer, and at one-time enjoyed boxing.

Phillipa has tried her hand at all aspects of the wrestling business in the past including booking, promoting, refereeing, commentating, ring announcing and wrestling.

Throughout her time in Sportskeeda she has become known for picking up botches and sharing them.

Phillipa's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins, but will allow her head to be turned by any high-flying superstar.

She also once had a dream that Drake Maverick was her father, this is yet to be confirmed by the man himself. Outside of the world of spandex and screwjobs, Phillipa likes to watch football, supports Stoke City and is a huge fan of Judd Trump.

Feel free to follow her on Twitter @PhillipaMariee

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Phillipa Marie
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications