[WATCH] CM Punk takes a shocking shot to the head at WrestleMania 41; WWE legend referenced

CM Punk took a shot to the head in the main event of WrestleMania 41, and it was nothing short of shocking. Because of its nature, WWE legend Mick Foley was referenced.

Ad

In the main event of WrestleMania 41, all three men went to war, with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, in particular, brawling heavily outside of the ring. Things got intense, but Rollins pulled off a move that nobody expected.

He took a steel trash can and smashed it across CM Punk's head. While it wasn't a chair shot (or nearly as shocking), it was still stunning because we rarely ever see WWE utilize moves that involve direct shots to the head. This is not only due to the legitimate risk of concussion, but also the perception of it. Mick Foley was referenced as a result of this.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

The perception matters because some younger wrestlers might see this and be encouraged to pull off a similar spot. But this was completely different. As scary as it looked, it was a supervised spot with a light object, and not one that's hard like a steel chair.

Regardless, it was a great moment. As was the entrance that Punk made into the main event of WrestleMania.

Expand Tweet

It was no surprise that he pulled out all the stops in his first-ever WrestleMania main event.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rohit Nath Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.



Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't". Know More