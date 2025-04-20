[WATCH] CM Punk takes a shocking shot to the head at WrestleMania 41; WWE legend referenced

CM Punk took a shot to the head in the main event of WrestleMania 41, and it was nothing short of shocking. Because of its nature, WWE legend Mick Foley was referenced.
In the main event of WrestleMania 41, all three men went to war, with CM Punk and Seth Rollins, in particular, brawling heavily outside of the ring. Things got intense, but Rollins pulled off a move that nobody expected.
He took a steel trash can and smashed it across CM Punk's head. While it wasn't a chair shot (or nearly as shocking), it was still stunning because we rarely ever see WWE utilize moves that involve direct shots to the head. This is not only due to the legitimate risk of concussion, but also the perception of it. Mick Foley was referenced as a result of this.
The perception matters because some younger wrestlers might see this and be encouraged to pull off a similar spot. But this was completely different. As scary as it looked, it was a supervised spot with a light object, and not one that's hard like a steel chair.
Regardless, it was a great moment. As was the entrance that Punk made into the main event of WrestleMania.
It was no surprise that he pulled out all the stops in his first-ever WrestleMania main event.