Watch: Cody Rhodes breaks silence at live event on WWE possibly changing WrestleMania 39 plans

The Road to WrestleMania 39 has become unpredictable despite Cody Rhodes being confirmed to face Roman Reigns.

Sami Zayn's rise has forced WWE to rethink its creative plans, and at a recent live event, Cody Rhodes addressed the situation with an emphatic promo. The American Nightmare made his return to the live event circuit by headlining the latest show in Columbus, Georgia. Rhodes faced arch-rival Seth Rollins in a rematch from Hell in a Cell 2022, and he expectedly emerged victorious in the main event.

Rhodes, however, grabbed the microphone after the match and sent a heartfelt message to the fans in attendance. The former AEW star thanked fans for their support and admitted that he is currently in the midst of his career's biggest run.

While The American Nightmare is aware that his WrestleMania 39 match could change in the coming weeks, the 37-year-old star is prepared to face anyone as his goal is just to win the company's top prize.

Whether he faces either Sami Zayn or Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, or even both, Cody Rhodes is confident of walking out of California as the new world champion.

You can check out the footage of Cody Rhodes' passionate post-match promo below:

"I just want to tell you it is the biggest run of my career that I'm on. I'm so excited about going to WrestleMania... I don't care who I wrestle; if I wrestle Roman Reigns or if I wrestle Sami Zayn, that's fine with me. I just want to make sure I get the job done, and you guys have a great time. I love you from the bottom of my heart."

Do fans want to see Cody Rhodes dethrone Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39?

Before Rhodes can live his WrestleMania dream, Roman Reigns will defend the Undisputed Championship against Sami Zayn at Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, and the upcoming bout could have massive implications on Cody's confirmed title shot.

While fans will be behind Sami Zayn in the highly-anticipated grudge match, WWE is unlikely to book a shocking title change that could unsettle the announced main event of WrestleMania. Sami might be one of the hottest acts currently in the business, but the fanbase is still backing Cody Rhodes to be the one to end Roman's legendary reign.

As per a poll conducted by Sportskeeda Wrestling, 45% of fans want the American Nightmare to dethrone the Tribal Chief in April.

Poll : Who should defeat Roman Reigns after his reign of terror? Cody Rhodes Sami Zayn The Rock Other 24035 votes