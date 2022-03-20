Watch: Cody Rhodes claimed he wanted to stay in AEW until he 'died' in resurfaced interview

Cody Rhodes has reportedly re-signed with WWE after dramatically departing AEW several weeks ago. In an old episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast that has now resurfaced, Rhodes can be seen stating that he wants to stay in AEW until he 'died'.

In 2019, Rhodes along with The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega, helped start All Elite Wrestling. Rhodes is a former company Executive Vice President, whereas The Young Bucks and Omega are still currently working as AEW executives and in-ring talent.

While speaking to Tony Schiavone and Aubrey Edwards on an old AEW Unrestricted podcast, Rhodes stated that he couldn't "necessarily" go back to WWE and while others could change their minds, he couldn't. Rhodes said:

“I wanna stay an Executive Vice President of All Elite Wrestling, and I’ve told Tony [Khan] this, until I die. This is where I, this is the end of my road. I can’t necessarily go back, the others can change but I really can’t.” (H/T: SEScoops)

Cody Rhodes has reportedly signed a deal with WWE and is possibly set for his return

After several weeks of rumors and reports circulating online, it was finally noted by Mike Johnson of PWInsider that Cody Rhodes has signed with WWE. The report claimed that Rhodes signed with the company 10-14 days ago.

The former three-time TNT Champion parted ways with WWE back in 2016. Since then, Rhodes went on to compete in New Japan Pro-Wrestling, where he became a member of the Bullet Club and eventually a member of The Elite. Rhodes also captured the Ring of Honor World Championship before signing a deal with AEW.

According to the same report, the current plan is to bring Rhodes back into the company during WrestleMania 38 weekend. The former WWE Intercontinental Champion is expected to be a member of the RAW roster after his return.

According to several reports, Rhodes' WrestleMania 38 opponent is expected to be former WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins.

