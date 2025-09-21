[WATCH] Cody Rhodes gets booed momentarily after Wrestlepalooza 2025 goes off the air

By Rohit Nath
Modified Sep 21, 2025 03:10 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes won the main event of Wrestlepalooza 2025, and there were no twists or turns as many had hoped. It was a clean-cut finish, and after the PLE went off the air, he was momentarily booed. We'll explain why as the article rolls on.

There were no surprises, no heel turns, and nothing that made Wrestlepalooza 2026 an unforgettable one. Many expected the show to end with a blast, as it was the first ESPN PLE. There has been a bit of backlash from fans, specifically in the United States, over the price point of ESPN, as there is a $30.00 fee for each PLE going forward. This was something that many considered a downgrade from the Peacock streaming service.

When Cody Rhodes cut a promo after Wrestlepalooza went off the air, he mentioned WWE's newest partners, ESPN, and the Indianapolis crowd instantly started booing. You can watch this in the tweet below around the 0:20 second mark, and Cody had to mention the city's name to get the crowd back on his side.

Of course, it is Cody Rhodes' job as Quarterback 1 to do as much as he can to promote WWE's product, and that's why he is the face of the company today. He's the one who does all the media appearances, and that's perhaps why there is no interest in pulling the trigger on a sudden title change.

Either way, the ESPN era has begun, and it's going to be interesting to see what fans will have to say about the platform. While there was confusion at first about how to get to ESPN and which app to use, WWE made sure to have three different sgements on SmackDown before Wrestlepalooza to explain to fans how they can get to ESPN Unlimited to watch Wrestlepalooza and other PLEs.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Edited by Rohit Nath
