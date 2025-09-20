Fans could end up in debt due to WWE prices, Vince Russo fears (Exclusive)

Vince Russo worked for TNA, WCW, and WWE during his days as a wrestling writer. The 64-year-old recently expressed concerns about WWE fans overpaying for tickets since TKO took charge.

In 2023, former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon oversaw the company's sale to Endeavor. The deal led to the merger of UFC and WWE, with Endeavor creating TKO as the parent company of the organizations. WWE has broken several revenue records since then, largely due to a significant increase in ticket prices.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo, Russo told host Dr. Chris Featherstone that fans are probably paying for events with credit cards.

"You know what the sad thing is, bro? Because every time I watch all these people and I look at all these people, and I know what the prices are, bro, all these poor people are putting these tickets on their charge cards, so now $2,000 plus the interest. We're not talking about $2,000 anymore, and before you know it they're in debt because they're paying TKO's debt."

Watch the video above to hear Vince Russo's take on why the next WWE Draft should revolve around ESPN and Netflix.

Vince Russo feels sorry for WWE fans

TKO Chief Operating Officer Mark Shapiro recently discussed WWE's ticket prices at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference. He mentioned that Vince McMahon had a "family-friendly" approach to costs, whereas TKO wants WWE to replicate UFC's pricing strategy.

According to Vince Russo, fans are likely paying even more than the original ticket price due to interest rates.

"I really feel sorry for the people because they ain't paying for those tickets out of their pockets. They're paying those prices on credit, on plastic, and now we gotta make those payments every month that are far and above what the price of the ticket was, and you're gonna have a lot of people run into financial problems."

Russo also gave his thoughts on Stephanie McMahon indirectly encouraging fans to watch WWE premium live events on Netflix instead of ESPN.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

