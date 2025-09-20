The next WWE Draft should have a major twist, Vince Russo thinks (Exclusive)

Vince Russo was WWE's head writer in the late 1990s when RAW regularly drew high television ratings. In an exclusive video, the 64-year-old addressed the company's issue with trying to please too many broadcasting networks.

While international fans can stream premium live events on Netflix, ESPN recently struck a deal to air those shows in the United States. On weekly television, American fans can catch RAW, SmackDown, and NXT on Netflix, USA Network, and The CW, respectively.

Russo appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo alongside host Dr. Chris Featherstone. The veteran writer speculated that ESPN and Netflix could end up in a legitimate competition over WWE's top content.

"Bro, I'm telling you, they've created a problem with themselves by serving so many masters, and there's gonna be conflict," Russo said. "Netflix is gonna start wondering why is so-and-so, why is ESPN getting this, and then ESPN's gonna want [certain content]. It's gonna run into a problem, bro. There's no question about it."

Vince Russo added that the next version of the WWE Draft should revolve around ESPN and Netflix feuding over the company's major stars.

"Let these companies draft their own rosters because then they can't complain. If I was the head writer, that's what I would say. Do a regular draft, let them draft who they want. Now none of them can complain, and as a booker we'll figure it out."

WWE Drafts revolve around RAW, SmackDown, and NXT stars being assigned to a specific brand for the next year. The annual roster changes have not taken place yet in 2025.

Vince Russo on WWE's alleged view of its partners

According to Vince Russo, WWE considered itself bigger than USA Network when RAW aired on the channel from 1993 to 2000 and 2005 to 2024.

These days, Russo believes the company also views itself as superior to ESPN and Netflix.

"Bro, I'm telling you, I think that they honestly and truly believe the WWE brand was bigger than FOX, the WWE brand is bigger than ESPN, and the WWE brand is bigger than Netflix. I honestly believe that they think that because of the relationship they had with USA Network for so many years. I think they think they are bigger than all those companies."

In the same interview, Russo addressed Stephanie McMahon's controversial VPN comments ahead of Wrestlepalooza on ESPN.

