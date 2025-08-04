[WATCH] Cody Rhodes gets a shocking reaction from WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025

  • home icon
By Rohit Nath
Modified Aug 04, 2025 01:13 GMT
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)
(Picture Courtesy: WWE on Netflix)

Cody Rhodes has been a beloved fan favorite for all of three years since he returned to WWE in 2022. However, at SummerSlam 2025, he was greeted with a rather shocking reaction from the WWE fans.

As you may know, John Cena officially turned face again just two nights before the Undisputed WWE Championship match at SummerSlam. He acknowledged the error of his ways since Elimination Chamber 2025, realizing that creating shocking television wasn't worth sacrificing who he really was. This was a direct nod to Cody Rhodes' request to face the "real" John Cena at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

Naturally, WWE fans at SummerSlam 2025 were thrilled to have the "real" John Cena back making his babyface entrance. But when Cody Rhodes was being announced by Alicia Taylor, there was a shockingly high portion of fans in attendance who booed The American Nightmare.

This marks a major change in sentiment. While it could be argued that fans were just so taken by the idea of cheering Cena again that they rejected Cody as a result of it. However, the way things have been playing out, it doesn't seem to be as straightforward as that.

Either way, you could see Cody's response to getting booed.

Many have drawn comparisons between Cody and the character from The Boys, Homelander.

Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

