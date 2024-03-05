[Watch] Cody Rhodes hits ex-WWE Champion with a chair; Major star insults The Rock after RAW went off-air

Cody Rhodes came to the aid of Seth Rollins and hit Drew McIntyre with a chair after WWE RAW went off-air.

The Scottish Warrior went head-to-head against Jey Uso in the main event of Monday Night RAW last night. As Solo Sikoa attempted to interfere in the match, Rhodes rushed to ringside and engaged in battle with the Bloodline member. Jimmy Uso then distracted his twin brother, allowing McIntyre to hit the Claymore on Jey and pin him for the win.

After the match, Jimmy grabbed a chair and seemingly planned to attack his brother. However, the World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins came to the latter's aid and fought off the Bloodline member. Nevertheless, he ate a Claymore from McIntyre before RAW went off-air.

In a fan footage posted on YouTube, Rhodes emerged after the show ended and hit McIntyre with a chair as the latter headed backstage. He then joined Rollins and Jey in the ring as they cut a promo, thanking the crowd for their support before handing out giveaways. The off-air segment also saw The Visionary insult The Rock, stating that he was "full of sh*t."

Watch what happened after RAW went off-air here:

Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins will confront The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

After Cody Rhodes challenged The Rock to a one-on-one match during his appearance on The Grayson Waller Effect at Elimination Chamber, The Brahma Bull responded on SmackDown last Friday with a counteroffer.

The Rock proposed a massive tag team match between him and Reigns against The American Nightmare and the WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins on night one of WrestleMania XL. If Rhodes and his partner win, The Bloodline will be banned from ringside during the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between Rhodes and Reigns the following night. However, if they lose, the title match will be contested under Bloodline rules.

While The Brahma Bull demanded that Rhodes give him his answer on the upcoming episode of SmackDown, The American Nightmare confirmed that he and Rollins would confront The Bloodline on the blue brand on Friday to give them their "obvious" response.

As the WrestleMania XL trailer teased, the massive tag team match will seemingly happen on Night One of WrestleMania. It will be interesting to see who will come out victorious.

