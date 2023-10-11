[WATCH] Cody Rhodes makes another blockbuster announcement on WWE NXT; Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker involved

Cody Rhodes made a blockbuster announcement on NXT involving Carmelo Hayes and Bron Breakker.

Tonight's episode of NXT was kicked off by Cody Rhodes, who was soon joined by NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov. It did not take long for Dominik Mysterio to interrupt them, which resulted in an NXT Championship match being set up for later in the night.

Dominik put on a tough fight, but Ilja Dragunov was able to retain his title. However, following the match, Baron Corbin came down to the ring to attack Dragunov, but he was beaten to the punch by Dijak, who informed Corbin that he was next in line to face Dragunov.

Following this incident, Cody met with Corbin to inform him that a Triple-Threat match would take place between Corbin, Dijak, and the winner of the Carmelo Hayes vs. Bron Breakker match, which was set to take place in the main event.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see who will head to the number one contender's match next. It looks like challengers are lining up to face the newly crowned NXT Champion.

Who do you think will become the next number-one contender for the NXT Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.