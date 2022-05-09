Watch: Cody Rhodes meets fan who looks and sounds like his legendary father Dusty Rhodes

Cody Rhodes recently encountered a fan who looks exactly like his late father Dusty Rhodes. The result was captured on film at a WWE Live Event.

Over the years, many fans, wrestlers and industry personalities have tried to imitate the legendary Dusty Rhodes. However, one particularly talented fan at the WWE Live Event at Trenton, New Jersey caught the attention of The American Nightmare and the rest of the WWE Universe with his imitation.

As Rhodes was addressing the WWE Universe in attendance, he spotted the fan in the crowd. He then handed off the microphone to let the man do an impersonation. The result was an unexpected yet heartwarming exchange.

Check out the interaction between Cody and the fan below:

This isn't the first time Rhodes has had a heartwarming moment with a fan recently. Following the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, he interacted with a young boy who had jumped the barricade to get a picture with The American Nightmare.

After Cody's dark match against Seth Rollins, the young fan walked up to the former IC Champion, who was busy greeting the WWE Universe. The fan was initially asked to return to his set but eventually got his photo.

Check out the incident in the tweet below:

Cody Rhodes was recently praised by former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre recently praised Cody Rhodes after the latter's well-received return to WWE.

Much like Rhodes, The Scottish Warrior went on his own journey of self-discovery and improvement before returning to the company as a star. While speaking on BT Sport, the former WWE Champion was joined by Trent Seven and spoke highly of his colleague:

"I knew he was coming and I knew it was the perfect way to bring him back in and set him up for success. He worked so hard outside the company. He built such a great reputation for himself. He's so instrumental in forming the other company. He's shown the world what he's truly made of...He was coming back and he was given the opportunity to present the real Cody. It's up to him to keep carrying the ball every week and he's been smashing it. Now, I look forward to see where he's going to go next."

Rhodes and McIntyre could be considered the current top babyfaces of WWE RAW and SmackDown respectively. Both have made their intentions to go after Roman Reigns' championships clear.

Are you enjoying Cody Rhodes' run in WWE so far since his return? Sound off in the comment section below!

