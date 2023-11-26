[Watch] Cody Rhodes reveals 'WarGames' ring gear ahead of Survivor Series 2023

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has revealed his special 'WarGames' ring gear ahead of the match at the premium live event.

Cody Rhodes is scheduled to participate in his first WarGames Match later tonight at Survivor Series. The American Nightmare is teaming up with Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Randy Orton to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre.

Ahead of the Chicago premium live event, the former AEW star provided his followers an exclusive look at his wrestling gear for the event. WWE took to their Twitter account to share the former Intercontinental Champion's TikTok video revealing his ring gear:

"@CodyRhodes gives you an exclusive look at his #WarGames ring gear ahead of tonight's #SurvivorSeries TikTok | americannightmarecody," WWE tweeted.

The men's WarGames match is scheduled to be the main event of the show. The gimmick of the match and the talent involved were sufficient to build the hype for the bout.

But the news of Randy Orton's return took the anticipation for the WarGames to a whole different level. It will be interesting to see which team will stand tall at the end of the premium live event.

