[WATCH] Cody Rhodes shares emotional moment with WWE Hall of Famer and former AEW star after Royal Rumble goes off the air

Royal Rumble 2024 saw Cody Rhodes repeating his 2023 heroics and became just the fourth superstar to win successive Rumble matches in history. Following the match, Cody shared an emotional moment with a WWE Hall of Famer after the show went off the air. The name in question is Diamond Dallas Page.

DDP joined WWE (then WWF) in 2001 after the company acquired World Championship Wrestling. Page's first stint only lasted a year as he announced his retirement in 2002 after sustaining a serious neck injury. However, the former WCW World Heavyweight Champion returned to wrestling in 2004.

Diamond Dallas Page then returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in 2011 and his second stint lasted till 2017, the same year he was inducted into the Hall of Fame.

DDP has performed for All Elite Wrestling as well where he came to Cody Rhodes' aid against Chris Jericho's stable. In his last AEW match, the legend teamed up with Dustin Rhodes and QT Marshal to go against MJF, The Butcher, and The Blade.

After the Royal Rumble 2024 Premium Live Event went off the air, a fan recorded-video went viral in which DDP could be seen hugging The American Nightmare and congratulating him for the win.

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page said he climbed through people to hug Cody Rhodes

During the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, DDP showed up to talk to Cody Rhodes. The Hall of Famer said that he was proud of Rhodes and explained that he climbed through a lot of people to share a hug with The American Nightmare after his historic win.

"I was so proud of him. I climbed through all the people and over the rail to hug him cause I have been a Cody Rhodes fan since his very first state championship title and his second straight [Rumble win] and I believed in him when a lot of people didn't believe in him, but I know he [Cody] believed in him, and there was a guy who believed in both of us called The American Dream Dusty Rhodes," DDP said.

Rhodes will now get another opportunity to headline WrestleMania and he made it clear that he wanted to finish his story by dethroning Roman Reigns as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for Cody's future.

