WATCH: Cody Rhodes shares a tender moment with his whole family before RAW; Key member missing

Cody Rhodes appeared on the final RAW on Netflix episode of January, which also served as the go-home show for the 2025 Royal Rumble. Backstage, he shared a moment with his whole family, but one key member was missing.

This week on RAW, Cody Rhodes had an awkward moment backstage with Sami Zayn, who appeared to blow him off—something that appears to have been influenced by Kevin Owens.

Either way, WWE posted a video of Cody Rhodes, his wife Brandi, and daughter Liberty entering the arena together as the show took place in his hometown of Atlanta. However, sadly missing from the video was Pharaoh - the iconic Rhodes family dog. The reason for this is likely his age, as Pharaoh has had to stop traveling on the road due to his age. Pharaoh is 13 years old as of this writing, which means he is, unfortunately, in his senior year.

Trending

Pharaoh has emerged as a bit of an icon from The Rhodes family household and has been featured backstage several times. However, it's understandable that Cody wouldn't want to bring him on the road anymore despite his tour bus and comfortable facilities.

The stress of traveling and meeting new people could be detrimental to his health.

Expand Tweet

Pharaoh will be there in spirit wherever The American Nightmare is.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback